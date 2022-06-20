Atletico Madrid not interested in Juventus target Filip Kostic

Atletico Madrid are no longer interested in Eintracht Frankfurt wing back Filip Kostic.

Los Rojiblancos were tentatively linked with a possible move for the Serbian international after he produced an eye-catching season with the Bundesliga side.

The 29-year-old netted seven goals and laid on 15 assists as Frankfurt sealed the Europa League title last month.

Filip Kostić has now been involved in 20 goals across the Bundesliga and Europa League this season: 🅰️ 13 assists

⚽️ 7 goals It was a superb cross to tee up Borré. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/6islconwdl — Squawka (@Squawka) May 18, 2022

Kostic is heading into the final 12 months of his contract in Germany and he looks certain to move on this summer.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico have withdrawn from the race to sign the former Hamburg star, as they look to focus on other transfer targets.

Atletico’s change in direction over Kostic has placed Serie A superpowers Juventus as the front runners to sign him ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite his lack of interest in signing a contract extension, Frankurt will still demand a significant fee for Kostic, with a current asking price of €22m in place.