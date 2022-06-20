Arsenal look set to beat Barcelona to the signature of Raphinha from Leeds United

Barcelona look set to miss out on Raphinha. The Leeds United winger has grown tired of waiting for the Catalan club to make a move and will instead close his transfer to Arsenal this week according to Goal. Barcelona’s move was dependent on Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele’s contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of this month but it’s still unclear as to whether or not he is going to stay at Camp Nou or depart for pastures new. Raphinha, a Brazilian international, had been lined up as the ideal replacement should the Frenchman depart. But Arsenal have taken advantage of the ambiguity of the situation.

Leeds want around €50m for Raphinha, a fee that was always difficult for Barcelona. They had hoped that the Yorkshire club were going to be relegated, in which case it’s understood Raphinha could be signed for just €25m. They weren’t, however, and so it seems that Arsenal have beaten Barcelona to the punch and landed their man.