Antonio Rudiger explains No.22 shirt choice at Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger will wear the No.22 shirt vacated by Isco at Real Madrid next season.

The German international was officially presented as a Los Blancos player earlier today, after his medical at Valdebebas.

Rudiger thanked his family, and club president Florentino Perez, for the chance to prove himself with the Spanish and European champions.

The former Chelsea star also confirmed he declined the chance to join rivals Barcelona on a free transfer as it was his wish to join Perez’s Madrid.

Amongst the unveiling included an update on Rudiger’s squad number in the Spanish capital with the new man taking over from Isco.

He explained the club offered him No.12, following Marcelo’s exit, but he opted for No.22, as Dani Carvajal remains in place as No.2.

“I like number 2, but Carvajal has it. So, I had number 12 or 22 and I chose the second”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s not something I’ve given much thought to, I just liked it.”

Rudiger is set to be granted an extended summer break, after completing international duty with Germany this month, ahead of the first pre season game against La Blaugrana in Las Vegas on July 23.

