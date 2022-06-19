Zinedine Zidane turns down Paris Saint-Germain

The number one target of Paris Saint-Germain to take over from Mauricio Pochettino was Zinedine Zidane, but the Parisians were not able to get a deal done with him.

That’s according to RMC Sport, as covered by Diario AS, who say that after negotiations with the leadership at PSG in Doha have not come to fruition. Although Zidane didn’t rule out joining the team in the future, he has his eyes set one specific job.

Zidane’s main aim is to take over the French national team after the Qatar World Cup. Didier Deschamps is not assured to continue thereafter and Zidane wants to be his replacement.

The likely alternative is Christophe Galtier, currently at Nice, with whom PSG will shortly start negotiations.

The news will no doubt come as a relief for Real Madrid fans. Zidane is an icon at the Santiago Bernabeu and after several intense battles both on the pitch and off it, the thought of Zidane triumphing with PSG would not have been one easily swallowed.