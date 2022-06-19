Zinedine Zidane determined to return to management

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed his determination to return to management in the near future.

The 1998 Ballon d’Or winner has taken a career break from coaching after leaving the Los Blancos hot seat for a second time in May 2021.

Despite leading the club to three Champions League and two La Liga titles, across two spells in charge of the club, Zidane was restless in the Spanish capital.

Current reports from RMC Sport claim he is not interested in taking charge of Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid the growing uncertainty over Mauricio Pochettino’s future.

However, Zidane will not be rushed into his next career decision, with the growing expectation of his desire to lead the French national team after the 2022 World Cup.

Didier Deschamps’ deal with Les Bleus ends after the competition with Zidane the front runner to replace him from the start of 2023.

“Am I still able to contribute things as a coach? Yes, many things, or I think at least some!”, as per an interview with Telefoot, via the Daily Mirror.

“I want to continue with that career because I still have the desire – it is my passion.

“I’m 50 years old, fulfilled, and happy, which is the most important thing.”