Xavi asks Barcelona to confirm Ousmane Dembele’s extension

Xavi is prepared to fight until the last minute to keep Ousmane Dembele at the club.

The French international’s future at Barcelona is a major focus in the coming weeks with his current deal set to expire at the end of June.

Xavi has consistently stated his desire to retain the former Borussia Dortmund winger at the Camp Nou after he produced an eye-catching end to the 2021/22 campaign.

Dembele was questioned on speculation on his future plans yesterday, and remarked he was happy at Barcelona, however, the club remain stalled in talks with his representatives.

According to reports from Marca, Xavi has made a final plea to the board to release the necessary funds to secure a renewal before his contract ends.

The club are still experiencing financial difficulties, as they aim to reduce their wage budget, and any change in position is likely to have to come from Dembele’s side if negotiations are to restart.