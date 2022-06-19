Vinicius Junior turned down PSG interest to resign for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior’s rise over the past season has been so rapid that it doesn’t even make the adjective meteoric look like hyperbole. From an inconsistent winger fighting for a starting spot last season, he has become an undisputed starter and one of the most dangerous players on the planet. It’s time he reaped his rewards.

The Brazilian still has two years remaining on his deal, but reports from Marca have it that a deal is almost done for him to renew until at least 2026, if not 2027.

The report also details how the player’s commitment to Real Madrid was crucial. Paris Saint-Germain told the Brazilian that they would quadruple his salary if he ran down his contract and signed with them on a free.

Set to earn somewhere around €10-12m, PSG were willing to pay Vinicius €40m to play in Paris, yet the player himself was clear that there was no way for him to go up from Real Madrid.

It touches on a growing trend within the transfer market of players being encouraged to run down their contracts by other clubs. The money saved on a transfer fee benefits the players, the agents and the clubs themselves.

