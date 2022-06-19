Sevilla looking to Turkey for Jules Kounde replacement

Monchi is on the hunt for his next central defensive star, with his current protege Jules Kounde likely to depart Sevilla this summer.

A recent report claimed that Joao Victor of Corinthians and Benoit Badiashile of AS Monaco were leading the race to become part of Julen Lopetegui’s excellent defence.

Yet Seville daily Estadio Deportivo has thrown a new name into the mix. Min-Jae Kim of Fenerbahce is the latest to be linked with Los Nervionenses and on paper at least, it makes sense.

Tall, pacy and comfortable on the ball, Min-Jae has stood out in the Turkish Superlig this season and after just a year in Istanbul, could be on the move again. Following the arrival of Jorge Jesus, Fenerbahce are looking to reshape their squad and must raise funds to do so.

Min-Jae is one of several names being linked with an exit and the figure quoted is €14m, which would be a neat profit from the €3m he arrived for. However Sevilla would have to beat out competition from Milan and Napoli in the process.

Affordable and adaptable, with likely a resale value a few years down the line, Min-Jae ticks many of the boxes that Monchi will look for in his summer signings.