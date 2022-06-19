Real Sociedad open to Rafinha return from PSG

Real Sociedad are open to bringing Rafinha Alcantara back to the club this summer.

The former Barcelona winger joined La Real on a a six-month loan deal, from Paris Saint-Germain back in January, before going on to make 17 La Liga appearances for the Basque side in the second half of the campaign.

However, he is on a growing list of unwanted players set to leave the French capital this month, with just over 12 months left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes.

The 29-year-old offered an experienced midfield option in La Real’s push for European qualification but the club are looking for a reduced deal to potentially sign him permanently, as per Marca.

PSG are expected to take a notable financial loss on the former Celta Vigo loanee, with the Ligue 1 giants also expected to pay part of his wages in 2022/23, to persuade Imanol Alguacil’s side to make a €5m offer.