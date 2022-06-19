Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad open to Rafinha return from PSG

Real Sociedad are open to bringing Rafinha Alcantara back to the club this summer.

The former Barcelona winger joined La Real on a a six-month loan deal, from Paris Saint-Germain back in January, before going on to make 17 La Liga appearances for the Basque side in the second half of the campaign.

However, he is on a growing list of unwanted players set to leave the French capital this month, with just over 12 months left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes.

The 29-year-old offered an experienced midfield option in La Real’s push for European qualification but the club are looking for a reduced deal to potentially sign him permanently, as per Marca.

PSG are expected to take a notable financial loss on the former Celta Vigo loanee, with the Ligue 1 giants also expected to pay part of his wages in 2022/23, to persuade Imanol Alguacil’s side to make a €5m offer.

