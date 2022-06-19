Real Madrid looking to extend Karim Benzema deal

Real Madrid are hoping to assure their future in regards to Karim Benzema by giving him a further year on his contract, as per Sport.

Despite only penning a new contract in 2021, Los Blancos have already engaged in fresh talks to extend his deal, which currently lasts until 2024. By the time the hypothetical extension ends, Benzema would be 37.

If anything, Benzema has been getting better with age though. The French veteran enjoyed arguably his finest ever season, scoring 44 goals in 46 games and laying on 15 assists in the process. Undoubtedly the lynchpin in Real Madrid’s attack, no player in their squad can take more of the credit for their La Liga and Champions League double.

Timing wise, it could provide a few hints at how Real Madrid are planning the next few years. Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has a €150m release clause which comes into effect in 2024 and yesterday Diario AS reported they were already thinking about a deal. Equally, Kylian Mbappe’s recently signed contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2025 and Florentino Perez has not ruled out making a move for him in the future.