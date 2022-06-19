Pedri steps up pre season fitness race

Barcelona star Pedri is working overtime to be ready for the start of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The Spanish international missed the final month of La Blaugrana’s campaign after suffering a hamstring injury against Eintracht Frankfurt in April.

He was omitted from the La Roja squad for UEFA Nations League duty with the main focus for all parties on getting the 19-year-old back to full fitness.

However, the teenage schemer has posted on his social media accounts some encouraging pictures, as he continues his rehabilitation during the ongoing heatwave sweeping across Spain in recent weeks.

Pedri has been training alone in his post-season holiday period with the current signs looking positive that he will be fit to hit the ground running in August.

Barcelona are due to return for pre-season training on July 4, with six warm up matches including ties against Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AS Roma, as the domestic season starting on August 12.