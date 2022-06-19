Marcelo Bielsa already planning for Athletic Club in case of appointment

Election day is nearing in the Basque Country and it might be the one that people care about most in Bilbao: who will become President of Athletic Club.

If it should be Inaki Arechabaleta, the idea is that Marcelo Bielsa will return to the club and take up the reins at Lezama once again. According to Diario AS, the Argentine is already making plans for the season ahead.

After it emerged that Antoine Griezmann was a target, an idea quickly shot down, the profile of Arechabaleta’s campaign grew exponentially. The other two players linked to his candidacy, Jon Moncayola and Hugo Guillamon, seem a lot more attainable.

It’s emerged that Bielsa had also sounded out an assistant manager too. Former Athletic player Inigo Perez, who played under Bielsa in his first spell, was his preferred choice after hanging up his boots last campaign.

However Perez had already given his word to someone else. Unai Medina left Rayo Vallecano’s coaching staff at the end of the season and Andoni Iraola asked Perez to take over his position.

Although a blow to Bielsa, if Perez continues for a period of time with Iraola, he may end up back at San Mames down the line too.

From Athletic’s point of view, it’s perhaps the first reminder of the meticulous work ethic that Bielsa brings to every job.