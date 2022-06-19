Marcelo and Dani Alves could play in La Liga together next season

Two legends of the game, two compatriots and two of the most exciting full-backs in football history. Marcelo and Dani Alves have spent most of their careers on the opposite side of Spain’s largest divide, but Ronaldo Nazario is hoping to bring the two together.

Real Valladolid, of which Ronaldo is President, achieved promotion back to La Liga this season and the two Brazilians could provide a jump in quality for La Pucela. Manager Pacheta is said not to have been consulted about the option according to UOL Esporte in Brazil, as carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Not only would it help technically, Ronaldo believes it would be a good proposition in terms of marketing.

Dani Alves was rumoured to have offered himself to Real Mallorca earlier in the week but shot those rumours down quickly, while Marcelo has been mentioned with a number of teams. Neither with credibility as of yet.

If Ronaldo did pull off the double-signing it would no doubt help Valladolid’s profile. However the fact that Pacheta has not been consulted is a worrying sign, as signings made for non-footballing purposes or unwanted by the manager have a habit of going wrong.