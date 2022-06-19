Manchester United CEO confirms Frenkie de Jong latest

United are tracking the Dutch international as part of Erik ten Hag’s overhaul at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The two clubs are still some distance apart in their valuations, but United are confident of securing a £70m move, if Barcelona reduce their asking price.

The transfer saga is set to stretch on into July, but United’s new CEO Richard Arnold confirmed there has been progress, as part of an impromptu chat with fans.

Fans aked is De Jong done: Richard Arnold: pic.twitter.com/WH5NJQb63B — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) June 18, 2022

“We’re doing everything possible to get the deal done, I’ve been up for days trying to get it done, the money is there, but there are things in our way, which I can’t say”, as per reports from the Daily Mail.

“Money is not a consideration in who we want.”

Arnold’s optimism has renewed United’s push for the 25-year-old despite Barcelona previously rejecting a €60m offer from the Premier League giants last week.

Talks are set to resume when de Jong returns from his summer holiday at the end of June but United are keen to wrap up a move before they start pre-season training.