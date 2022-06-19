Manchester City intent on extracting Real Madrid starlet

Manchester City are working out a method of taking one of Real Madrid’s star talents from their youth academy, Peter Federico Gonzalez.

The 19-year-old has been impressive form for Real Madrid Castilla this season under Raul Gonzalez and even made it into Carlo Ancelotti’s squad on occasion. Peter was rewarded with three appearances in the first team, after 3 goals and 7 assists in Spain’s third tier.

Pep Guardiola is seeking to pinch him away from Real Madrid and take Peter to Manchester City, according to Defensa Central. City have been keeping tabs on Peter and would loan him to Girona in Spain if they were able to do so.

How they intend on persuading either the player or the club remains to be seen. Peter is content at Real Madrid and looking forward to more opportunities with the first team next season according to the report. More pertinently, has a €50m release clause.

Taking all that into account, ‘La Fabrica’ has always been more of a selling academy than one with a great success rate of developing first team players. Even if excellent players are produced often, the last academy players to make an impact at Real Madrid are Dani Carvajal (30), Lucas Vazquez (30) and Nacho Fernandez (32). Only the former has ever asserted himself as a starter too.