Hector Bellerin going above and beyond to keep Real Betis promise

Hector Bellerin and Real Betis were one of the more notable romances during the 2021-22 La Liga season. Now the Catalan right-back is doing all he can to make sure that love does not go unrequited.

After an excellent campaign at the Benito Villamarin, Bellerin seemed to fall head over heels for life in Seville and promised the directors at Real Betis that he would wait for their call this summer.

According to Estadio Deportivo, he has been doing just that. Arsenal had hoped to make some money on the former Barcelona academy player but Roma and Fiorentina have turned their attentions elsewhere. Bellerin made it clear to the Italian sides that he would not be going anywhere that wasn’t Betis.

The great stumbling block is the finances involved. Arsenal were intending on a sale of around €10m, but Betis are focused on selling players ahead of the June 30th deadline to finish their financial year in profit. Apparently Bellerin has even offered to forego the final year of his €5m annual salary in order to sweeten the deal for Arsenal.

As of yet there is no movement but Bellerin seems committed to making the move happen, even at great personal cost. The likelihood is that any deal that could be done will occur after both the predicted sales for Betis and the 30th of June deadline.