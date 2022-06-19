Gonzalo Higuain opens up on dressing room atmosphere at Galactico Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has made a point of highlighting the importance of the dressing room atmosphere at Real Madrid this season. That atmosphere has helped them to a Champions League and La Liga titles this season.

Former Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain has maintained that it was something present back in his day at the club too, which stretched from 2007 to 2013. Speaking to Marca, Higuain explained that as a 19-year-old Argentine, he was given all the support he needed from the veterans there.

“Everyone treated us with an immense warmth. Roberto Carlos took care of us with a tremendous humility. Ronaldo, Helguera, Cannavaro, Raul, Beckham… and I’m not naming everyone.”

“When I remember the players I have played with, it gives me goosebumps and sometimes I still can’t assimilate it. I’ve played with Roberto Carlos, with Ronaldinho in front of me, I’ve had a great career.”

Higuain faced constant competition for his position at Real Madrid from the likes of Raul, Ruud van Nistlerooy, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, but still managing 121 goals and 56 assists in his 264 matches. Eventually moving onto Napoli and Juventus, there he took off as an even more prolific goalscorer.

Despite his incredible record, some high-profile misses have dogged Higuain throughout his career and perhaps skewed public perception of him.