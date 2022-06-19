Girona seal La Liga return ahead of Tenerife

Girona have secured their return to La Liga for the first time since 2019.

The Catalans edged out a marathon play off series to emerge as the final promoted side from the Segunda Division.

Almeria and Real Valladolid sealed the two automatic promotion spots at the end of the regular campaign with sixth place Girona narrowly squeezing into the Top Six.

Their head-to-head record over Real Oviedo took them over the edge and that luck carried them through the play offs.

A dramatic fightback win in the semi finals saw off Eibar before holding Tenerife to a 0-0 draw in the final first leg.

Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani was the hero against Eibar and his first half penalty put the visitors ahead in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

GIRONA LEAD IN THE FINAL It's that man again!! Cristhian Stuani scored the decider in the semi against Eibar, and now he has given his side the advantage tonight. 45 minutes to go… 🍿 #LLL

The hosts rallied after the restart, but Jose Leon Bernal’s own goal turned the tide back in Girona’s favour, before Arnua Martinez wrapped up the win in the final 10 minutes.

