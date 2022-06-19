Celta

Celta Vigo confirm signing of Williot Swedberg from Hammarby

Celta Vigo have made their first signing of the summer after the club announced that Williot Swedberg would be joining them.

The 18-year-old Swedish midfielder is regarded as one of the more promising names in Scandinavian football and signs on a 5-year contract from Hammarby IF.

His fee, around €5m, makes him the third most expensive signing from Swedish football behind Alexander Isak and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as per El Faro de Vigo. A versatile midfielder, Swedberg has been in action 21 times for Hammarby this season, with the Allsvenskan being played over the summer, scoring 6 goals in the process.

It’s also the beginning of the Luis Campos era at Celta – Swedberg was personal suggestion from Campos, who rates the young midfielder highly.

Later that day the club also announced that Jose Fontan would be leaving on loan for the coming season to play with Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Celta Vigo Hammarby Jose Fontan Williot Swedberg

