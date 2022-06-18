Valencia running out of time to even up accounts

Valencia need to even up their accounts for this season and don’t have much time to do so.

As per Mundo Deportivo, when Los Che published their accounts in November they were required to make €37.7m in net profit from player sales in order to stay in the black for the season – the closing date for their accounts is the 30th of June.

Since, a number of loan deals arrived at the club in January, while Hugo Duro was purchased outright from Getafe for €4m. Daniel Wass and several others left the club, but the €3m from the Dane’s transfer was the only one to make them any money.

As such, it means that only 12 days remain for Valencia to make that money. Three names stand out as being able to command a significant fee, something that would be close to the number needed to stay in profit, Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes.

Should they make a loss, it will likely hurt the club further in terms of Financial Fair Play. This comes the season after Valencia had the lowest salary limit in La Liga.

There has been little sign of movement lately for any of their three stars, which may be worrying for the club itself. If they are forced to hurry deals, it may lead to lowering of their price tag and selling two or three of their leading lights instead of one.

For new manager Gennaro Gattuso, it will likely be a firm reminder of the tricky situation he has signed up for in Valencia, even if he maintained that the club did not need to sell in his presentation press conference.