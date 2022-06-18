Real Madrid

UEFA make curious decision on Paris Saint-Germain behaviour at Santiago Bernabeu

UEFA have handed out an interesting decision regarding the events at the Santiago Bernabeu after Real Madrid knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in this season’s Champions League.

Real Madrid came back from 2-0 down on aggregate to slay the Parisians 3-2, but many of the French persuasion felt that it began with a foul on PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Following the match, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and now former Sporting Director Leonardo were seen charging through the corridors of the Bernabeu searching for the referee’s office.

The pair burst into the office of a Real Madrid delegate and when an employee filmed the events, Al-Khelaifi knocked their phone to the floor, having to be held back by their own bodyguards.

The events were unsavoury to say the least: UEFA have now dictated that Leonardo will be suspended from the ground for a UEFA match and has been fined €10.000, as per Sport.

Curiously, Al-Khelaifi appears to have escaped any punishment, despite his behaviour being the poorer of the two.

It has not gone unnoticed that Al-Khelaifi is the head of the European Clubs Association and enjoys a good relationship with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. Although an explanation is unlikely, it would be interesting to know exactly what the rationale was behind UEFA’s thinking.

Tags Leonardo Nasser al-Khelaifi Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid Santiago Bernabeu

