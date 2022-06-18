Atletico Madrid

Sime Vrsaljko set for Greece after Atletico Madrid exit

Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko looks set to join Greek side Olympiakos on a free transfer.

The Croatian international is in line to join Luis Suarez in leaving Los Rojiblancos as their respective contracts expire next month.

Vrsaljko has not been offered a renewal in Madrid with Diego Simeone already eyeing potential replacements for him as the club’s long term right back.

Tottenham star Emerson Royal has been tipped with a move to Simeone’s side, to fill the void left by Kieran Trippier in 2022, but Vrsaljko is certain to move on in the coming weeks.

As per reports from Marca, Vrsaljko is ready to end his six-season stay in Spain, and sign a two-year deal with Olympiakos, as he looks to secure a first team role.

Atletico are set to offer a 12-month extension to Felipe Monteiro but Mexican international Hector Herrera has already agreed a deal to join MLS side Houston Dynamo.

