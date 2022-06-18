Santiago Bernabeu full opening delayed until 2023

Despite the loss of attention, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is still having an impact across the world and Europe. That impact is being felt by Real Madrid, who have had to alter their plans for the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Since 2019, works have been ongoing at the Bernabeu and originally it had been scheduled to finish this year. The stadium itself was built 75 years ago on the 14th of December and it had been mooted as an opening date for the renovations to be finished and the stadium open, as per Diario AS.

During his interview on Wednesday with El Chiringuito however, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez gave an update on the situation.

“It will be ready within a year, at the end of next season. We started work and just after the pandemic came. And then the war in Ukraine and that, as we all know, has provoked two things: a lack of materials and an increase in price.”

“But we are in the process of solving all of the problems and we are happy to have started, even if it was before the pandemic.”

According to AS’ report, the club expects to begin the 2023-24 season in their new stadium, fully inaugurated.

The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu was notable during their Champions League run, featuring several dramatic comebacks. However a large tarpaulin over a central part of the ground not only deprived fans of getting in to see those comebacks but also reminded TV viewers of when none of the fans were allowed in.