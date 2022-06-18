Real Madrid already making plans for Erling Haaland arrival

Despite the fact that Erling Haaland only signed for Manchester City a matter of weeks ago, Real Madrid are already planning their next offensive for the Norwegian.

President Florentino Perez maintained in an interview on Wednesday night that Kylian Mbappe’s potential transfer had not effect on any deal for Haaland. In his view it made no sense to sign someone who would be benched by Karim Benzema.

According to Diario AS, Los Blancos intend on bringing Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024. At that point Benzema will be 36 and Haaland is seen as his replacement. Haaland also has a €150m release clause in his contract, which will have pricked up a few ears at Valdebebas.

It is worth noting that Perez did not close the door on a deal for Mbappe down the line and in 2024, Mbappe will have one year remaining on his contract. Although the two could potentially play together, it’s not hard to imagine a world in which the two might complicate matters for the other in the future.