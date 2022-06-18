Real Betis willing to cash in on Alex Moreno if opportunity arises

Real Betis are coming off an excellent season under Manuel Pellegrini, where the Chilean manager has got the very best out of a squad that many thought couldn’t cope with the demands of three competitions.

Beticos and Pellegrini may be brought back to earth to an extent by their summer dealings. Los Verdiblancos need to make some money from sales this summer and it could lead to Pellegrini being left without some of his key players to start next season.

Nabil Fekir and William Carvalho have both been mentioned in conjunction with the exit door, without any movement so far. The latest to be at risk of a move is Alex Moreno.

Moreno was one of the best left-backs in La Liga last season and a crucial part of their offense all season, even being named by Spain coach Luis Enrique as such. Scoring five times and assisting another 5, he was a constant threat.

Betis would be willing to let him go for €15-20m though, according to Sport. Newly-promoted Fulham were most recently linked with Moreno but that idea has been gaining less traction of late according to the report.

Admittedly it is perhaps Betis’ last chance to make some money on Moreno. If they have a choice in the matter, there’s little doubt that Pellegrini would prefer to have him however.

