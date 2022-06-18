Pep Guardiola highlights Juanma Lillo replacement at Manchester City

Manchester City are moving swiftly in their plans to replace assistant manager Juama Lillo.

Lillo confirmed his intention to leave the Premier League champions, after two years alongside Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, earlier this week.

The veteran coach has returned to management, after agreeing a deal to take charge of Xavi’s former club Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League, following the departure of Javi Gracia.

OFFICIAL: Juan Manuel Lillo will be the head coach of #AlSadd, starting from the 2022-23 season. He will reach Qatar on Sunday before being presented at a press conference later.#AlwaysAlSadd pic.twitter.com/r1r8J2HTqo — 🏆 #77 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) June 17, 2022

As per reports from Marca, Guardiola has already decided he wants to bring Enzo Maresca back to the club as Lillo’s replacement.

Former Sevilla coach Maresca coached City’s U23 side during the 2020/21 campaign before opting to take charge of Serie B club Parma at the start of last season.

Maresca has been out of work since his eventual sacking at Parma in November but his return to City is expected to be confirmed before they return for pre-season training at the start of July.