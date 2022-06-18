Paris Saint-Germain facing problematic Neymar Junior situation

Paris Saint-Germain have changed the course of their coming seasons with the contract renewal of Kylian Mbappe. The French forward is the undisputed leader of the project at Parc des Princes, but the club are now faced with the challenge of readying the ship for Mbappe.

Even with their riches, PSG are forced to adjust their finances for the outlay on Mbappe’s contract though. La Liga have already made a complaint to UEFA about their spending and this year they are set to make a loss totalling €224m.

The preference in Paris is to begin addressing this with the exit of Neymar Junior, who is set to earn €50m this season before tax, as per Marca.

However the Brazilian has no intention of leaving. Neymar has a contract until 2025 and has reportedly told the club that he will be staying in Paris.

Quite apart from Neymar’s intentions, the club would likely have a tricky time of finding him a destination. Few clubs in the world have the finances to afford his salary, let alone pay a transfer fee. Having lost importance over the last season due to the rise of Mbappe and consistent injury issues, it’s unlikely many clubs would invest so much in the 30-year-old. All of it leaves PSG with much thinking to do about how to manage their summer.