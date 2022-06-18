Ousmane Dembele hints he may stay at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele’s future has been a game of snakes and ladders in the media for some time. On many occasions it has been reported that he may stay at Barcelona and on plenty more that he will leave Catalonia. In very few instances has the player himself opined on the matter.

On Saturday morning however a video was published Actualite Barca, which was then picked up by Sport, where a fan appears to question Dembele on his future.

Initially asked whether he is staying at Barcelona, Dembele replies “yes”, before being asked about rumours linking him to Chelsea and the opportunity to work with Thomas Tuchel.

“I’m fine at Barcelona,” Dembele replies from his car.

Un de nos followers nous a envoyé ça. #Dembele 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/kTV0uTr61M — Actualité – Barça (@ActualiteBarca) June 18, 2022

Of course, there is an element of smoke and mirrors within the transfer market these days and it remains to be seen where Dembele will end up. That said, it shows no intention to leave Barcelona at all costs.

The last time the club pronounced its position, President Joan Laporta told the press that Dembele’s agent had an offer from the club but they had had no response so far.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has remained steadfast that he wants Dembele to stay at the club and although he has a chequered past, bringing in someone of his quality will likely weight on Barcelona’s embattled finances.