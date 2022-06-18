Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti willing to resign if club loses Kalidou Koulibaly

As tends to be the case every summer, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the most popular names in the papers. The Senegalese central defender has been linked with Barcelona this summer, as well as Chelsea and Juventus this time round.

Yet Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is digging his heels in over the matter. Koulibaly is a crucial part of Napoli‘s squad, one of their key leaders and the Senegal captain too. With a year remaining on his contract and seemingly slim chances of a renewal, the club must make a decision on whether to renew him or sell him on.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as carried by Sport, Spalletti has told the club that if they do allow Koulibaly to be sold, he will announce his resignation.

Whether it’s a powerplay or not from Spalletti, it does show how highly he values Koulibaly. At 30 years of age, the interested parties will have to work out whether they want to part with the quantity demanded by Napoli.