Manchester United confident of Frenkie de Jong compromise with Barcelona

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of agreeing a deal for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this month.

United are tracking the Dutch international as part of Erik ten Hag’s revamp of the United first team squad ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Both clubs are rumoured to still be some way apart in their valuations of the former Ajax man, with reports from The Guardian claiming United are confident of securing a compromise.

That positivity is built on via The Athletic’s coverage of the transfer saga with United looking to drive down the Catalans asking price.

Barcelona have already rejected a €60m offer from the Premier League giants last week as they aim to hold out for a bigger fee close to €85m for the 25-year-old.

United’s highest ceiling is around £70m, but they could force the negotiations down to as low as £65m, if they hold their ground in the ongoing talks.