Luuk de Jong rejects Sevilla exit to Mexico

Luuk de Jong has rejected the chance to join Mexican side Toluca as his exit from Sevilla edges closer.

The Dutch international is into the final year of his contract in Andalucia after Barcelona opted against activating their purchase clause on him.

De Jong joined the Catalan giants on a season long loan at the start of 2021/22 and he netted six La Liga goals in 21 appearances.

Despite not being a popular choice initially, de Jong’s key goals kept Barcelona’s title hopes alive in early 2022, but Xavi was unconvinced by him as a long term option.

According to reports from Marca, Sevilla are keen to offload the 31-year-old, as part of a summer overhaul of the squad, with Taluca offering €5m for his services.

De Jong has dismissed a move to South America, as he wants to remain in Europe, with a return to PSV Eindhoven a possibility, if Sevilla lower their asking price.