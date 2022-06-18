Liverpool target Marco Asensio in summer transfer spree

Liverpool could raid Real Madrid for Spanish international Marco Asensio this month.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to overhaul his squad in the coming weeks as the Reds gear up for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez has already joined the club ahead of Sadio Mane’s expected switch to Bayern Munich.

Our new 2️⃣7️⃣ has a special message for you, Reds 😁 pic.twitter.com/3FIpBC21Zc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 15, 2022

However, Klopp is eager to add to his more options in midfield and attack, with Asensio a potential option.

Sadio Mané will be in Germany on Tuesday in order to undergo medical tests and sign his three-year contract as new Bayern player. First part of paperworks already completed with Liverpool. 🔴🛩 #FCBayern €32m fee guaranteed. €6m add-ons are easy as linked to appearances. pic.twitter.com/N0iAca1vOy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022

Asensio faces a career crossroads as he heads into the final year of his current contract in Madrid, with 19 La Liga starts last season, and 12 cameos from the bench in league action.

Reports from Diario AS claim Liverpool could challenge rivals Manchester United for the 26-year-old when he returns from a close season holiday.

Asensio will be seeking assurances over a first team role, in Madrid or England, and that will be the key factor in deciding a possible €40m move.