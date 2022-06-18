Real Madrid

Liverpool target Marco Asensio in summer transfer spree

Liverpool could raid Real Madrid for Spanish international Marco Asensio this month.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to overhaul his squad in the coming weeks as the Reds gear up for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez has already joined the club ahead of Sadio Mane’s expected switch to Bayern Munich.

However, Klopp is eager to add to his more options in midfield and attack, with Asensio a potential option.

Asensio faces a career crossroads as he heads into the final year of his current contract in Madrid, with 19 La Liga starts last season, and 12 cameos from the bench in league action.

Reports from Diario AS claim Liverpool could challenge rivals Manchester United for the 26-year-old when he returns from a close season holiday.

Asensio will be seeking assurances over a first team role, in Madrid or England, and that will be the key factor in deciding a possible €40m move.

Posted by

Tags Darwin Nunez Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Marco Asensio Premier League Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News