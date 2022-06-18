Jose Mourinho wants Reiner Jesus loan deal at AS Roma

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is aiming to bring Reiner Jesus to the club on loan in 2022/23.

Mourinho is looking to strengthen his squad options in the coming weeks after already agreeing a deal for Manchester United star Nemanja Matic.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho is looking to pounce on the Brazilian’s uncertain future at Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old joined Los Blancos in a €30m deal in January 2020, but he is yet to feature for the first team, and agreed a two year loan at Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2020/21 season.

However, after struggling for consistency during his time Germany, he will return to Madrid this summer, as his current contract run until 2026.

His long term future remains undecided in Madrid, and the La Liga champions could sell him, if Roma agree to a purchase clause being inserted into the deal, with a new reduced transfer value of €8m.