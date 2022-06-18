Getafe want Real Madrid teen star on 2022/23 loan

Getafe are considering a loan move for Real Madrid’s highly rated teen star Peter Gonzalez.

The 19-year-old, known simply as Peter, has impressed on his rapid rise up through the Los Blancos youth ranks since 2015.

After breaking into the Castilla team in 2020, the Dominican Republic youth international has been tipped for big things at senior level.

However, despite being handed a surprise La Liga debut by Carlo Ancelotti last season, his first team opportunities will be limited in 2022/23.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Getafe are monitoring the situation, after Peter spent time with neighbouring clubs Getafe Olimpico and Cuidad Getafe during his childhood.

Real Madrid are unlikely to insert a purchase clause into any possible loan deal due to the excitement over his future potential.

The two clubs have established a good relationship over loan deals based on recent agreements involving Hugo Duro and Takefusa Kubo heading in either direction.

