Cesc Fabregas leaves AS Monaco

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas is on the hunt for a new challenge this summer after being released by AS Monaco.

The club announced that the 35-year-old would be leaving the club after 3-and-a-half years at the end of his contract on the 30th of June via their official website.

Fabregas made just six fleeting appearances all season through a combination of being left out of the squad and major injuries.

A major part of the historic La Roja side that won 2 Euros and a World Cup, as well as achieving numerous honours with Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona, Fabregas should be able to find a landing spot without too much trouble. He made 68 appearances for Monaco, scoring 4 times and providing 9 asissts.

Towards the end of the Ligue 1 season, Fabregas gave an interview with SoFoot, which was covered by Get French Football News. He confirmed in it that he would be leaving Monaco, but also wasn’t considering retirement.

“No, it’s certain that it’s finished between me and Monaco. My contract expires in June and I am looking to depart. My head needs a departure elsewhere.”

“I am open to anything, I just want to enjoy myself. The place doesn’t really matter. I am going to find a new project and see where the future takes me.”

Whether he would be interested in a return to his native Spain remains to be seen. It would certainly be an intriguing prospect – Fabregas only spent two seasons in La Liga with Barcelona and ended up hounded out of the club.