Bayern Munich Sporting Director confirms Sadio Mane signing

On many occasions the transfer market has been compared to dominoes: the first major deal that is sealed can set off a chain of transfers. Bayern Munich may be about to knock over the first domino.

On Friday, Bayern Munich’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that the German giants would be signing Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. In a comment made to SkySports Germany, Salihamidzic responded to a question about Mane with “Yes, he’s coming.”

That could have consequences for Barcelona. Although Salihamidzic and much of the Bayern Munich leadership have maintained that Polish striker Robert Lewandowski will see out his contract with the club, an exit would surely be easier to swallow in the knowledge they have another elite forward in their ranks.

Barcelona have confirmed their interest in Lewandowski and the question remains whether Bayern will cave into the forward’s desires.

Although Bayern will be keen to make a show of strength against player power, they are not a club with limitless resources and if Barcelona can place a bid which tips matters in Bayern’s favour, then a deal may be in the offing.

