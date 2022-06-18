Barcelona to reorganise goalkeeping department

Barcelona have allowed B-team goalkeeper Lazar Carevic to depart the club, as was confirmed by the official website on Saturday morning.

Carevic, 23, will join Vojvodina in Serbia after 5 years in Catalonia, in which he became a regular for Barcelona B and made 7 first-team squads, although without ever getting on the pitch.

The Montenegrin moves on a free deal, although Barcelona will retain a buy-back clause on him.

According to Sport, it will be part of shake up in the goalkeeping department. Carevic’s departure will allow Arnau Tenas to become undisputed first-choice with Barcelona B. Brazilian goalkeeper Neto Murara is expected to depart from the first team and the role of back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be taken up by Inaki Pena.

Pena, 23, spent the second half of the season on loan at Galatasaray and impressed in Turkey, none more so than against Barcelona themselves in the Europa League. If he can impress Xavi Hernandez in training, perhaps he would be able to force his way past ter Stegen, who has been short on confidence at times.