Barcelona looking to tempt Sporting CP starlet to Camp Nou

Barcelona’s efforts to recruit some star signings which will help the club compete for La Liga are making all of the headlines at the moment, but the club are keen to invest in potential too.

Despite Barcelona’s precarious finances, they moved quickly to secure the signing of Pablo Torre ahead of Real Madrid. Seemingly they have their next target in their sights too.

Portuguese paper O Jogo say that Barcelona are after 16-year-old starlet Sana Fernandes, who plays for Sporting Club de Portugal. A tricky winger with an eye for goal, Fernandes was born in Guinea and exhibits many of the skills that La Masia attempts to import.

Barcelona are pursuing 16-year-old Sporting CP starlet Sana Fernandes (O Jogo).pic.twitter.com/TdK4bFUnFW — Football España (@footballespana_) June 18, 2022

Sport shared the information in Spain and highlighted the key issue: a number of clubs, including Manchester City, are on his trail too.

Barcelona’s La Masia academy is alluring for any young talent but there’s no doubt that the draw of Pep Guardiola is enough to tempt many to Manchester. Red Bull Leipzig, who are also renowned for their youth development are also interested.