Barcelona Femeni sign England star Lucy Bronze from Manchester City

After falling short at the final hurdle, beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the Champions League final, Barcelona Femeni are looking to come back with strengthened resolve.

They have done so by bringing in a player that not only has experience of winning the Champions League, but doing so with Lyon. On Saturday afternoon the club confirmed the signing of English right-back Lucy Bronze via their official website.

During her three years at Lyon between 2017 and 2020, Bronze won the Champions League each year and in 2020 picked up the FIFA Best award for player of the year.

Bronze confirmed that it was difficult to resist the allure of Barcelona.

“Very happy to play at a club like Barcelona, one of the biggest teams in the world. I’m looking forward to working with the team.”

“After a few conversations, you can’t say no to Barcelona.”

Bronze, 30, was mostly recently at Manchester City and usually plays as a right-back, although she has operated in midfield. It looks to be the next step in Barcelona’s quest to wrestle power away from Lyon in the women’s game.