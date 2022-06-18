Atletico Madrid close in on Borussia Dortmund star

Atletico Madrid could complete their first summer signing in the coming days with Axel Witsel close to agreeing a deal.

Los Rojiblancos look set for major changes in the coming weeks as Diego Simeone aims to rebuild his squad ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Midfield is a key area in need of reinforcement for Simeone, with Valencia star Carlos Soler linked with a move to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, and Saul Niguez on Jose Mourinho’s target list at AS Roma.

However, Witsel joining on a free transfer would be a shrewd piece of business, following his departure from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

As per reports from Belgian outlet RTBF Sport, Witsel is ready to reject interest from Marseille and the MLS, to agree a contract in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are now progressing in talks to sign Axel Witsel on a free transfer, as per @RTBFsport. He had talks with Olympique Marseille but it was not fully agreed. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti Atletico are waiting for final green light from Witsel on contract details. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/zTbWVkFbkR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022

The 33-year-old offers major European experience to Simeone’s side, after making over 600 top-flight appearances, across spells in Belgium, Portugal, Russia, China and Germany since 2006.