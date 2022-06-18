Angel di Maria under pressure to make decision on future

Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is dealing in a world of moving parts. Following the approval of the sale of assets on Thursday, Barcelona should have more money available for transfers, although Alemany presumably will not be aware exactly how much until the deals are actually made.

As a result, the balancing act of the transfer market is even more difficult than usual. It may even lead to the Blaugrana missing out on a key market opportunity.

Despite saying that he was content in Barcelona, most have taken Ousmane Dembele’s exit for granted – even if he remains Xavi Hernandez’s first choice. The rumoured alternative to Dembele was initially Leeds United’s Raphinha, yet that deal may prove too pricy for Barca.

El futuro de 𝐀́𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢́𝐚, al caer. El argentino tiene que decidir dónde jugará la próxima temporada. Así está la situación 👇 ✍️ @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/SlmOgnOp1d — Relevo (@relevo) June 18, 2022

A lower-cost alternative would be aging star Angel di Maria. The Argentine winger is now 34 but still capable of providing excellent quality. After leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free, di Maria could be the ideal back-up option should their first choices fail.

However Juventus are also in the equation. The Old Lady have been trying to tempt di Maria ever since it became clear he would be leaving Paris. Di Maria himself is said to prefer Barcelona for family reasons, but there will be a limit to his patience with Barcelona. According to Relevo, he’s due to make a decision in the coming days, with Juventus keen to get a deal done.