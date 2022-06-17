Robert Lewandowski reiterates desire to leave Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski has again pledged his commitment to leaving the club this summer.

Lewandowski has firmly stated his desire to end his stay in Bavaria before the start of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season.

The Polish international has grown frustrated at the Allianz Arena and wants to the club sanction a sale in the coming months.

The 33-year-old has one year left on his current deal with Julian Nagelsmann’s side but Bayern will not move until they confirm the arrival of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane as his replacement.

The Reds have reportedly accepted a third offer for Mane and Lewandowski is confident the club will now grant him an exit.

“I still have one year left on my contract, that’s why I’ve asked the club for the go-ahead for a transfer”, as per reports from Marca.

“I think in the current situation it’s the best solution, especially because the club can still receive money for a transfer.”

“I don’t want to force anything, it’s not about that. It’s about looking for the best solution.”

Barcelona are the remaining front runners to sign the former Borussia Dortmund hitman with Lewandowski confirming the Catalans are the only option he is considering.