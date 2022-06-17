Real Madrid in no rush to bring in another nine as they have faith in Karim Benzema

Real Madrid are in no rush to sign another nine according to Marca. They believe that Karim Benzema has two years left at the top of his game and are preparing to extend his contract, which expires in 2023, until 2024. Both Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti have complete faith in the Frenchman.

Madrid then plan on bringing in a striker capable of taking up the mantle and replacing Benzema. Kylian Mbappe had obviously been identified as that man only for him to decide to stay at Paris Saint-Germain at the last minute. That chapter is closed and it’s understood that it would take something seismic to repair that relationship.

The obvious alternative would be Erling Haaland, who left Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City this summer but has installed a release clause of €150m in his contract that comes into play in the summer of 2024. Time will tell how that one evolves.