Manchester United ready to increase Frenkie de Jong offer

Manchester United are prepared to raise their offer for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this month.

United are tracking the Dutch international as part of Erik ten Hag’s overhaul of the United squad ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

However, both clubs are still some way apart in their valuations of the former Ajax schemer, with reports from The Guardian claiming United are confident of securing a compromise soultion.

Barcelona rejected a €60m offer from the Premier League giants last week with the Catalans determined to hold out for around €85m after spending €75m to bring him to the club in 2019.

Ten Hag and United are ready to increase their offer to around €70m, alongside a major salary increase for de Jong, but that could be their ceiling in the negotiations.

Barcelona’s financial concerns could force their hand in the talks and they are expected to drop their asking price to avoid another summer of transfer issues.