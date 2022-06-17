Manchester City working to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester City are working to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion according to Fabrizio Romano. A first bid will be submitted soon as Pep Guardiola has identified his compatriot as the ideal man to strengthen them at left-back. Cucurella joined Brighton last summer and has enjoyed a superb debut campaign.

Blessed with both technique and tenacity, Cucurella is a rare talent who would bring something different to City’s defence. He made 34 Premier League appearances for Graham Potter’s Brighton in 2021/22 and contributed a goal and an assist. Brighton finished ninth, their highest-ever Premier League placing.

Cucurella, 23, was born in the Catalan village of Alella and came through the youth system at Barcelona. He failed to make the grade at Camp Nou, however, and spent seasons on loan at Eibar and Getafe before joining the latter permanently in the summer of 2020. He left for Brighton and England the following close-season.