Leeds United plotting move for Adama Traore to replace Raphinha

Leeds United take it for granted that Raphinha will depart the club this summer according to Diario Sport. Whether the Brazilian will join Barcelona is unknown but it seems all but certain that he will leave Elland Road by the dawn of the new campaign.

And that means Leeds are going to have to replace him. One of the names floated as a substitute is Spanish international Adama Traore, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Because Adama won’t be staying at Barcelona. An option-to-buy of €30m was included in the deal but the Catalan club have already decided against triggering it. Leeds sporting director, Victor Orta, knows Adama well having signed him for Middlesborough in 2016.

Adama, who has earned eight caps for the Spanish national team, made eleven appearances in La Liga during his second spell with Barcelona, contributing two assists.