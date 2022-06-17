Jose Mourinho’s Roma keen on signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid

Saul Niguez is back at Atletico Madrid after a season on loan with Chelsea.

His future, however, is up in the air according to Mundo Deportivo. Atletico want to trim their wage bill and that could mean that Saul is moved on again. Sevilla like the look of him but there is also interest in Italy from Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Mourinho is also interested in Saul’s teammate, Rodrigo de Paul, but that does not seem to be a likely transfer. Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabtizer and Lyon’s Houssem Aouar are also being tracked by the Italian club, who won the Europa Conference League last year.

Atletico are focused on bringing in a right-back, a midfielder to compete with Geoffrey Kondogbia and a striker to replace Luis Suarez this close-season. But in order to do that they’re going to need to move on deadwood and trim their wage bill. That takes time.