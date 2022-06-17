Jose Luis Morales apologises to Levante fans ahead of Villarreal switch

Levante skipper Jose Luis Morales has issued an emotional message to the club’s fans ahead of his departure.

Morales is under contract at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia until 2023, with an 12-month extension clause, but he looks certain to move on following their La Liga relegation last month.

The 34-year-old led the fight to keep them in the top-flight in 2022, with 13 league goals and seven assists, in his eighth season in the first team.

He is expected to join local neighbours Villarreal in the coming weeks, as per reports from Diario AS, but the decision has not been an easy one for the veteran midfielder.

Hasta pronto, Levante UD 💙♥️ https://t.co/aI1BTI2G8E — Jose Morales (@jose1987morales) June 17, 2022

Due to his existing contract with the club, Levante will receive a fee for him, as they seek a vital financial injection, to ease the incoming relegation burden.

Villarreal are set to pay around £3.5m to bring him to the Estadio de la Ceramica on a two-year deal.