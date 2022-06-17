Floretino Perez claims Erling Haaland would not make Real Madrid starting XI

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has made a bold claim over new Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian international finally completed his move to City this week following months of speculation on his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland was also linked with a move to Madrid, as a potential alternative to Paris Saint-Germain hotshot Kylian Mbappe, as Perez looks for a ‘Galatico’ signing.

However, Haaland’s decision to join the Premier League champions, and Mbappe’s U-turn to remain in Paris, means Perez was left empty handed from both targets.

Los Blancos did secure a move for French midfield lynchpin Aurelien Tchouameni and Perez is confident missing out on Haaland will not have a negative impact on the club.

“The Mbappe deal didn’t create a problem with a Haaland deal, absolutely not”, as per an interview with El Chiringuito, via the Daily Mirror.

“We have Benzema, so it was impossible to have him and Karim.

“We couldn’t sign Haaland to sit on the bench. Haaland is an amazing, fantastic player.”

Real Madrid could still sign an attacker in the coming weeks with Perez willing to back Carlo Ancelotti in the transfer market.