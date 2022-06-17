Ex-Espanyol man Marc Roca on the verge of leaving Bayern Munich for Leeds United

Marc Roca is on the verge of completing his move from Bayern Munich to Leeds United.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the former Espanyol man will undergo a medical at Elland Road this morning as a deal for €12m plus add-ons has already been agreed. He’ll sign a contract that will take him up to the summer of 2026.

Leeds are keen to strengthen ahead of a crucial campaign. They avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, finishing three points clear of Burnley.

Jesse Marsch is currently preparing to take charge of his first pre-season at Elland Road.

And Roca could be a shrewd signing. The 25-year-old midfielder broke into Espanyol’s first team in 2016 and then spent four seasons in La Liga before leaving for Bayern. He has found game time hard to come by since then, however, and is ready for a fresh start.